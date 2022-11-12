20 C
Guwahati
Saturday, November 12, 2022
type here...

Phonepe Becomes First UPI TPAP App To Enable UPI Activation With Aadhaar

BusinessLocal Business
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

 

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Nov 11: PhonePe announced that it has enabled UPI activation using Aadhaar-based OTP authentication on Friday. PhonePe is the first UPI TPAP App to roll out the Aadhaar-based UPI onboarding flow that will now enable several crore Indians to become a part of the UPI ecosystem, seamlessly and securely for the first time. Under the previous UPI onboarding flow, a valid debit card was mandatory to set up a user’s UPI PIN during the UPI registration process, restricting access for a large number of Indian bank account holders who didn’t have a debit card handy.

 

The addition of Aadhaar onboarding for UPI will do away with this restriction, and allow previously under-served populations to experience the convenience and benefits of digital payments.

Speaking on the launch Deep Agrawal, head of Payments at PhonePe said, “We are excited to be the first fintech platform to offer Aadhaar-based authentication for our users, making the UPI onboarding flows even more simple and inclusive. We believe this is a very progressive move by RBI, NPCI, and UIDAI and is a great example of the digital financial inclusion that UIDAI’s Aadhaar program has been able to drive.

- Advertisement -

 

This will help expand the overall UPI ecosystem, and also onboard new customers to the digital payments fold. UPI has become a global example, and countries across the world are looking to implement it. Going forward, we are closely working with NPCI to take UPI international.”

The skincare schedule of BTS star RM
The skincare schedule of BTS star RM
Classy Pictures Of Rashami Desai
Classy Pictures Of Rashami Desai
Honey Rose’s Swoon-Worthy Looks
Honey Rose’s Swoon-Worthy Looks
Spectacular Moments From Malaika Arora
Spectacular Moments From Malaika Arora
10 Times When Sunny Leone Topped Style And Glam Together
10 Times When Sunny Leone Topped Style And Glam Together
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Citroën India enters NE market with its first phygital showroom in...

The Hills Times - 0
The skincare schedule of BTS star RM Classy Pictures Of Rashami Desai Honey Rose’s Swoon-Worthy Looks Spectacular Moments From Malaika Arora 10 Times When Sunny Leone Topped Style And Glam Together