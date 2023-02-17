Programme To Empower Farmer Producer Organisations Launched

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Feb 16: Mastercard and Access Development Services on Thursday announced the launch of a new program in Assam focused on empowering farmer producer organizations (FPOs) in the state. The program, Mainstreaming Agriculture through Networks and Development Initiatives, or MANDI, aims to strengthen FPOs by helping build their capacity through structured technical assistance by a professional cadre of trainers.

Historically, smallholder farmers are unable to take advantage of economies of scale, struggle to access market information and linkages, and can face unfavorable prices for agricultural inputs as well as for their produce. Collectivization of smallholder farmers through FPOs has proven to be a successful model in India to address the challenges concerning access to markets and technology. However, many FPOs lack the resources, know-how and tools to operate effectively. According to the ACCESS baseline survey of FPOs in Guwahati, 95% of organizations cited access to markets as their key challenge along with lack of financial services and the awareness and knowledge to avail government schemes.

ACCESS Development Services CEO Vipin Sharma, said, “The adoption of agritech solutions has played a vital role in streamlining the supply chains and address diverse challenges related to market linkages and access to financial services. There is a need to strengthen FPOs through technology to ensure increased connectivity and enhanced productivity. We are thrilled to collaborate with Mastercard and facilitate the tools, curriculum, and skills to ensure long-term sustainability for FPOs.”