Rotary Club organises ‘Garba Utsav’ in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, OJan 10: The Biggest Dandiya ‘Garba Utsav’ 23 Navratri is Back in Guwahati from October 19- 24 at Sonaram Field, Bharalumukh in Guwahati.

Leading NGO Rotary Club in association with Rotary Club, Rotaract Club of Rongali Guwahati, Maheswari Yuva Sanghatan and Aura Entertainment brings the most energetic, colourful and twisting event “Navratri Dandiya Raas”.

Project chairman Binay Didwania said the people of Guwahati will surely have unlimited fun in six-day long Garbha Utsav. We urged all to be a part of our enchanting celebration to create unforgettable memories together in the joyous atmosphere of Navratri.

Project convener Ravi Agarwalla said many renowned and popular Bollywood Divas is all set to embrace the event and informed about 6 days Raas Garba extravaganza, where the beats will ignite your spirit and the dance floor will come alive.

Project Co-Convener Manas Mazumdar said the event is Organised as a fund raising event by Rotary Club, Rotaract Club of Rongali Guwahati, Maheswari Yuva Sangh and Aura Entertainment in aid of various social activities which we did throughout the year.