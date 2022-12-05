Samsung offers 20-year warranty on its digital inverter motor

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Dec 4: Samsung is breaking new ground by offering a 20-year warranty for the first time on digital inverter motors used in its washing machines and digital inverter compressors used in its refrigerators. Samsung’s advanced digital inverter compressor and digital inverter motor showcase the company’s investment in quality and sustainability, ultimately gaining consumers’ confidence.

- Advertisement -

“With our vision to offer sustainable solutions to our consumers, we have introduced a 20-year warranty on the digital inverter motor & compressor used in our washing machines and refrigerators. Frequent replacement of home appliances not only costs time and energy but also produces bodily waste. Hence, this initiative is aimed at reducing e-waste while also offering durability along with the peace of mind to our consumers,” said Mohandeep Singh, senior vice president, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Notably, Digital Inverter Technology (DIT) impacts many factors, including energy efficiency, performance, and the longevity of large appliances like refrigerators and washing machines. As such, protecting the integrity of this core component with a 20-year warranty extends the usage of appliances, offers peace of mind to users through reliability, and reduces environmental waste.

It uses strong magnets which reduce friction and makes your washing machine run much quieter and smoother, which makes it perfect for open-plan living and keeping that budget in check. It also reduces running costs by using precise operations for laundry loads. Digital inverter motor is brushless and has a small number of moving parts, giving them a longer lifespan.