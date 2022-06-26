SBI General Insurance Extends Support To Flood-Affected Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 25: SBI General Insurance has taken measures to support customers affected due to heavy rainfall and the subsequent floods in the southern parts of Assam. Notably, the floods have impacted over 5.5 million people in the state, particularly across five districts – Barpeta, Dhubri, Darrang, Nagaon, and Kamrup. The SBI General Insurance team has put in place a standard operating procedure and formed a task force to handle queries and claims on a priority basis. It keeps an eye on the inbound data and is well-prepared to help customers.

To avoid any delays in the claim settlement procedure, the company has contacted a panel of surveyors. SBI General follows a process of ‘Express Claims’ settlement in case of commercial claims for losses of up to Rs 10 lakh for affected customers. Recognising that the customers have experienced challenges and losses because of the floods and heavy rainfall, SBI General will waive the paperwork requirement wherever practicable. In the case of some smaller claims, immediate settlements will be offered in an effort to help those affected to recover. Having invested in digital readiness and a thorough Business Continuity Plan, SBI General is well-placed to help customers during such situations.