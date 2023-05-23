Samsung launches Galaxy A14 smartphone starting at just Rs 12,999

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, May 22: Samsung announced the launch of the all-new Galaxy A14, which combines a premium design, high-resolution display, exceptional camera capabilities, long-lasting battery life, and an array of exciting features that will enhance your smartphone experience. Galaxy A14 is designed to be your ultimate companion. Galaxy A14’s sleek and premium aesthetics, along with the iconic Galaxy signature design, make it an eye-catching device. The large 6.6” screen with Full HD+ resolution provides an immersive visual experience, ensuring vibrant colours and stunning details in all your multimedia activities.

Galaxy A14 stands out with a 50 MP primary camera for high-resolution images along with an upgraded 13 MP selfie camera. It also includes an ultra-wide and macro camera, allowing users to explore creative possibilities and capture intricate details with precision and clarity. In addition to its impressive features, Galaxy A14 boasts a powerful 5000 mAh battery that lasts over 2 days on a single charge.

Galaxy A14 is powered by Exynos 850 chipset, ONE UI 5, up to 8GB RAM with RAM plus, a privacy and security dashboard, and the latest Android 13 OS to offer a seamless and secure user experience. Galaxy A14 stays future-ready with 4 years of security updates and 2 OS upgrades. Galaxy A14 is available in three stylish colours- Black, Light Green, and Silver, allowing you to express your style. With Samsung’s eco-conscious technology and innovation, Galaxy A14 has been designed keeping in mind the environment and is crafted with eco-friendly materials, contributing to a more sustainable future.