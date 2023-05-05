Samsung launches Neo QLED TVs in India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 4: Samsung launched the newest generation of its ultra-premium 2023 Neo QLED 8K TVs and Neo QLED 4K TVs in sizes ranging from 50 inches to 98 inches on Thursday. Besides breath-taking picture quality and stunning design, this year’s line-up focuses on enhanced connectivity, advanced personalization, ultimate gaming experience and everyday sustainability by decreasing its carbon footprint throughout its product lifecycle.

On the launch, JB Park, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia, said, “In 2023, we are pushing boundaries of innovation to offer consumers more than just premium picture quality, but a holistic, premium device experience tailored to what they need and want out of their connected home. Our latest Neo QLED TVs are ‘More Wow than Ever’. They are beautiful, accessible and sustainable with eco-conscious technologies, and offer immersive gaming with SmartThings, our advanced technology is seamless and intuitive, making life more convenient and enjoyable every day. With these ultra-large screens, 8K resolution and next-level image and sound quality, we are confident that Neo QLED TVs will strengthen our leadership in the premium TV market in India.”

Images on Neo QLED TVs look incredible thanks to Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Technology which powers up to 33 million pixels and delivers a billion colours. The picture quality of Neo QLED TVs is powered by Samsung’s advanced Neural Quantum Processor, which supports the Quantum Mini LED-lit TV with 14-bit processing and AI upscaling, enabling features such as Shape Adaptive Light Control and Real Depth Enhancer Pro for a three-dimensional, lifelike picture. Both Neo QLED 8K & 4K TVs deliver bright and a wide range of colours validated by experts at Pantone®. The validation means consumers can experience lifelike colours while watching their favourite content and playing games. It includes an accurate expression of 2,030 Pantone® colours and 110 skin tone shades.

The new lineup comes with a built-in IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding feature and IoT-enabled sensors for light, sound, and much more. Samsung Neo QLED TVs also feature Smart Hub, the centrepiece of the connected experience that brings together Entertainment, Gaming and Ambient options all in one place. The Tizen OS-powered entertainment hub delivers access to Samsung TV Plus, the company’s free ad-supported TV and video-on-demand service that offers 100 channels in India.