Clear Air On Unlawful Surveillance

In recent developments, Apple, the American tech giant, finds itself embroiled in a controversy involving allegations of surveillance on political opposition leaders and journalists in India. This unfolding saga, which some have dubbed “Snoopgate,” has raised pertinent questions about privacy, government involvement, and the potential impact on the upcoming 2024 general elections. Opposition leaders from the newly formed INDI-Alliance have reported receiving “Apple alerts,” cautionary notifications indicating that they were “being targeted by state-sponsored attackers.” While Apple refrained from identifying the culprits, suspicions point towards the government’s involvement, with no BJP politicians reported to have received these alerts. The opposition’s concerns regarding surveillance are intrinsically linked to the impending general elections, which some believe could pose a challenge to the ruling BJP. The opposition claims that the government has been relentless in its attacks on opposition parties, especially since the formation of the INDI-Alliance, and sees these alerts as part of a broader strategy to gain an electoral advantage.

Apple’s involvement in this controversy comes in the wake of the infamous Pegasus spyware incident, where Israeli software was allegedly used to access opposition leaders’ phones. The juxtaposition of Pegasus, an Israeli product, and Apple, an American company, highlights the unique dynamic between India, Israel, and the United States. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s close relations with both U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have not gone unnoticed. However, Apple’s willingness to send out these alerts has raised eyebrows. The company claimed that state-sponsored attackers are sophisticated and well-funded, targeting a limited number of devices. Apple’s decision not to divulge further information is based on the concern that it may aid these attackers in evading detection. Yet, they admitted that some of the alerts could be “false alarms,” and not all attacks may have been detected. In response to the controversy, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called upon Apple to assist the government’s investigation with accurate information. While some may argue that the alerts have sparked “destructive politics,” the government is determined to uncover the truth and address the allegations.

- Advertisement -

The opposition leaders who received the alerts remain defiant, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi openly declaring that he is not afraid of being surveyed. The question of whether opposition leaders should abandon their mobile phones looms, but this drastic step depends on verifying their suspicions of government involvement. As the investigation unfolds, many await Apple’s response to critical questions regarding the purpose of the alerts and the instructions behind sending them. The ruling BJP has dismissed allegations of government involvement as “baseless,” accusing the opposition of fabricating these claims due to a lack of substantive issues to criticize the government on. In this unfolding saga, one thing is clear: the privacy of individuals and the potential for state-sponsored surveillance have come to the forefront of public discourse. In the coming days, the nation will closely watch how this controversy develops. Regardless of its outcome, it is clear that the use of technology for potential electoral advantage, if proven true, raises ethical and legal questions that demand thoughtful consideration. The 2024 general elections will be a litmus test, not only for political parties but also for the principles that underpin India’s democracy.