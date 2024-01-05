Houthi Strikes Disrupt Global Shipping

In recent developments in the Red Sea, Yemen’s Houthi rebels continue their targeted assaults on ships, impacting global shipping and escalating geopolitical tensions. The United States leads a coalition of 10 nations in efforts to prevent further attacks, emphasizing the shared interest in avoiding a potentially uncontrollable escalation. The Houthi rebels claim their strikes on ships, particularly those linked to Israel, aim to pressure Israel into ending the Gaza conflict. These attacks, supported within Yemen, also serve the Houthi recruitment drive for new fighters. The situation is exacerbated by the toll of over 20,000 Palestinian lives lost in Gaza since October 7 due to Israeli bombings and artillery shelling. The Houthi capture of the cargo ship ‘Galaxy Leader’ on November 19, linked to Israel, has turned into a tourist attraction for Yemenis. Furthermore, their targeting of ships in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial passage to the Red Sea and Suez Canal, has led to disruptions in global shipping. Approximately 30 percent of global container ship traffic relies on this route. Sanam Vakil of Chatham House notes the strategic importance of the Houthi presence in northern Yemen, creating a geopolitical bottleneck. While Houthi attacks haven’t caused injuries or deaths, their impact on global shipping is significant. Over 12 shipping firms, including major players like Mediterranean Shipping Company and CMA CGM, have suspended operations in the Red Sea. This disruption affects about 12 percent of the world’s seaborne oil and eight percent of liquefied natural gas, with companies opting for longer routes around the southern tip of Africa, increasing costs by at least 15 percent.

In response, the United States has imposed sanctions on 13 individuals accused of financing the Houthi rebels. A maritime coalition involving the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Seychelles, and Bahrain aims to deter the Houthi actions. However, Yemen’s internationally recognized government, based in Aden, faces a delicate situation, unwilling to be perceived as supporting Israel. Iran, a supporter of the Houthi rebels, treads carefully not to escalate the Gaza conflict regionally. However, Eleonora Ardemagni of the Italian Institute for International Political Studies doubts Iran’s extensive influence over the Houthis. The Houthi rebels pursue an independent agenda, capitalizing on internal challenges before October 7 to gain widespread support by backing Gaza. The Houthi state media reports over 1,000 protests, boycotts, and recruitment efforts since the Gaza conflict began. Despite war-weariness in Yemen, supporting Hamas has helped the Houthi recruit new fighters, deployed not only in Gaza but also against the Yemeni government stronghold of Marib. The Red Sea attacks may be a diplomatic tactic aimed at Saudi Arabia. Talks between the Houthi and Saudi Arabia for a ceasefire follow a UN-mediated truce in 2022, with tensions and disruptions to oil trade pressuring Saudi Arabia to return to the negotiating table.

Despite the involvement of the United States and its allies, the Houthi belligerence persists. Houthi spokesperson Mohamed Abdulsalam attributes the Red Sea “operations” to supporting Gaza. The US, cautious not to escalate the crisis, refrains from retaliatory action against the Houthi, highlighting the delicate balance in the region as both parties avoid crossing a dangerous threshold. The Red Sea tensions escalate as Houthi rebels target ships linked to Israel, disrupting global shipping. Despite international efforts, the impact persists, challenging diplomatic resolutions.