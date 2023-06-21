Modi’s US Visit And Manipur Unrest

In the run-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States, contrasting views have emerged regarding the significance and implications of his trip. While some highlight the excitement and euphoria among Indian Americans, others question the timing and priorities of the visit amidst pressing domestic challenges. Critics argue that the Prime Minister should focus on saving lives in Manipur rather than engaging in state dinners and addressing the US Congress, particularly since his popularity in America remains relatively low. They speculate that the Biden administration’s invitation may be driven by the need for international allies, as both President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Modi seek to establish a compelling narrative for their potential re-election bids in 2024. With India’s support, President Biden stands to gain an advantage in securing a second term, and a rapidly developing India becomes an even more appealing partner. The close coordination between Biden and Modi, reminiscent of the Trump era, raises questions about the underlying motives and objectives of their collaboration.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi is expected to be accompanied by prominent Indian American congressmen, top CEOs, Elon Musk, and other notable figures. This gathering of influential individuals reinforces the perception that Modi is garnering all the glory and consolidating his power, leaving crucial issues at home unaddressed. Critics point to the ongoing violence and unrest in Manipur, where the Prime Minister’s absence has been felt acutely. Moreover, his silence on the struggles faced by female wrestlers seeking justice and the defense of cultural icons like Rama, Lakshmana, and Sita has been seen as neglecting his responsibilities as the leader of the nation. The inability of Union home minister Amit Shah to maintain law and order in the absence of Prime Minister Modi raises concerns about the government’s effectiveness. These factors, coupled with the potential for a third term for Modi leading to a second term for Shah, have sparked calls for a reassessment of their leadership.

- Advertisement -

While the visit holds the promise of strengthening India’s international relations, including possible arms deals and goodwill gestures, doubts persist regarding the Modi government’s performance at home. The perception that Modi is invincible abroad and that his administration is adept at shaping narratives only adds to the controversy surrounding the trip. Ultimately, it is important to strike a balance between international engagement and addressing pressing domestic challenges. Prime Minister Modi must demonstrate that he can effectively handle both responsibilities. As the country eagerly watches his interactions with President Biden and the international community, it remains to be seen how the visit will impact India’s trajectory and the public’s perception of the Modi government. In conclusion, Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States has generated excitement and raised concerns simultaneously. While international engagements have their merits, critics argue that domestic priorities should take precedence. The Modi government must navigate these challenges carefully to maintain public trust and effectively address the pressing issues facing India today. Interestingly, the PM’s visit comes at a time when Manipur has been reeling under violence & clashes with no solution in sight. He has also conveniently stayed away from speaking about the deteriorating situation of the Northeastern state which has left the citizens feeling betrayed. It seems that the PM is currently more interested in India’s international positioning rather than her internal law and order as well as integrity.