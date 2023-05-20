Judiciary And Rijiju’s Removal

The sudden removal of Kiren Rijiju from his position as Union Minister of Law is being viewed as another example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s perceived surrendering nature. Throughout his two tenures, Modi has been criticized for what some see as frequent capitulations, leading to speculation that it is a flaw in his character. The decision to replace Rijiju has not been explained by the Modi government, leaving many puzzled and disappointed. Rijiju’s demotion is seen as a knee-jerk reaction by Prime Minister Modi, indicating a loss of control and succumbing to pressure. Despite being considered one of the performing ministers in the government, Rijiju suddenly became expendable without any apparent reason. The choice of the “Earth Sciences” portfolio as his replacement has raised eyebrows among the public. While the law may be difficult to comprehend for many, Earth Sciences is even more complex, creating further confusion. Moreover, the fact that one non-practising lawyer has been replaced by another non-practising lawyer only adds to the perplexity. It begs the question of what Arjun Meghwal will bring to the table that Rijiju did not.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi often operates in mysterious ways, sometimes making no sense and other times speaking in riddles. He has faced criticism before, being labelled “Surrender Modi” following the deadly Galwan clash. Modi’s penchant for spectacle was evident even in the face of tragedy. The withdrawal of the contentious farm laws and the prolonged Shaheen Bagh protest are cited as two notable instances of surrendering. Even staunch Modi supporters acknowledge his reputation for capitulating on tough decisions. Critics argue that the Narendra Modi government gives the impression that Modi is unable to intimidate even the most timid opponents. They believe that the public image of Modi contradicts his true persona. Some even go so far as to claim that Modi surrendered by distancing himself from his wife, suggesting that there are aspects of his life that remain hidden from the public. One glaring example of “Modi Surrenders” was the formation of a government alliance between the Hindu nationalist party BJP and a party with opposing ideologies, referred to as Pakistan-apologists. The BJP and Modi were willing to compromise their principles to attain political power.

Modi’s surrenders have not been limited to domestic matters; they have extended to the international stage as well. The Modi government’s perceived surrender to China is widely discussed, but the capitulation to Qatar has gained significant attention. Qatar exerted influence, leading to a concession from the Modi government. These instances of surrender further reinforce the perception that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is prone to backing off in the face of challenges. The fact remains that despite the BJP’s substantial majority in the Lok Sabha, it carries little weight when the leader himself is seen as readily retreating at the first sign of resistance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s track record of surrendering can be documented extensively. The moniker of “Surrender Modi” is not easily bestowed; it must be earned through a specific mindset, one that includes a propensity to yield under pressure. Kiren Rijiju, despite being removed from his position, is expected to bounce back. With his youth and vitality, he is likely to survive the consequences of “Modi surrendering.” Nonetheless, the transfer of a law minister to the field of “Earth Sciences” is an unprecedented occurrence in India’s history since gaining independence.