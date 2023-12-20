Suspension Of Mps Threat To Democracy

In an unprecedented move, the Narendra Modi-led BJP government has suspended a total of 92 opposition MPs, with an additional 50 from the Lok Sabha, sparking concerns about the functioning of a democratic parliament. The suspension, the highest in 34 years, has led to accusations that the government aims for an Opposition-free Parliament. The suspended MPs, a mix of diverse non-BJP representatives, gathered on the Parliament front, showcasing their hidden talents and openly celebrating their suspension with mimicries of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdish Dhankar. This unusual spectacle unfolded as the INDIA bloc, comprising various opposition parties, intended to convey their unity and future plans to the electorate during a meeting at the Ashoka Hotel in the Capital. The Congress strongly criticized the Modi government for “bulldozing key bills” without any dissent, portraying a government seemingly indifferent to parliamentary decorum. The mass suspensions, 78 in a single day, marked a historic high for both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

A total of 33 Lok Sabha MPs and 34 Rajya Sabha MPs now face suspension for the remainder of the Winter Session. The cases of three Lok Sabha MPs and 11 Rajya Sabha MPs were referred to the Privileges Committee of Parliament. The situation raises questions about the Modi government’s intentions, with critics suggesting a shift towards authoritarianism. The term “undeclared emergency” is being evoked, emphasizing the unprecedented scale and impact of the suspensions. A recent breach in Parliament security further fueled concerns, exposing vulnerabilities in the New Parliament’s armor. Denying these weaknesses could be perilous for the government, as safeguarding the sanctity of Parliament requires more than a mere show of strength. Some citizens report hearing strange noises in their ears, humorously speculated to be the suspended MPs cursing the government. The broader concern is that such curses may affect the entire nation. A sense of foreboding has lingered since May 2014, and there is talk of a dark curse on India, solidifying over a decade.

- Advertisement -

As the Winter Session progresses, the absence of a significant opposition presence signals a challenging period ahead. The recurring ruckus in Parliament becomes a lullaby for BJP leaders, who seemingly sleep soundly amid the chaos. The BJP appears undisturbed by the tumultuous atmosphere, treating it as the ‘Sound of Music’ that accompanies Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his MPs to bed each night when Parliament is in session. Since the December 13 Parliament security breach, chaos has dominated both Houses. However, the Modi government seems more concerned with countering the electoral threat posed by the INDIA bloc than addressing security concerns. The recent victories in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan have not guaranteed BJP success in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, adding to the government’s nervousness, especially considering the Congress’s victory in Telangana. The BJP’s struggles in southern states intensify as the party is seemingly informed that the south of the Vindhyas is out of bounds, presenting a considerable challenge. The Opposition’s potential boycott of Parliament could escalate if MPs collectively resign, leaving Prime Minister Narendra Modi grappling with the consequences. In this tumultuous political landscape, the BJP government’s focus on political threats rather than addressing parliamentary issues raises significant concerns about the state of Indian democracy. The Winter Session remains unpredictable, with the Opposition’s response becoming a crucial factor in determining the future trajectory of the nation’s political landscape.