TMC MP’s Mimicry Backfires

As soon as the opposition thought it had a chance and the moral upper hand following the suspension of 143 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs and was about to win over more voters, it was defeated by its own objective. This was said by a three-time Serampore MP for the Trinamool Congress, who also serves as the party’s chief whip in the Lok Sabha. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar was being impersonated by Kalyan Banerjee. Furthermore, Dhankar oversees the Rajya Sabha, as INDIA is aware. This forced the INDIA bloc and Banerjee’s party to retreat. As Vice President Pranab Mukherjee called the President to convey his concerns, President Droupadi Murmu denounced the incident. Things deteriorated to the point where Banerjee was removed from a delegation led by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and comprising party MPs, who met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request his intervention in facilitating the passage of Union government funds intended for a number of West Bengal development projects.

Being a shrewd politician, the TMC chief knew that the Serampore MP’s attendance would have tainted the atmosphere of the meeting, which is said to have ended amicably. Despite her strong disapproval of the Prime Minister’s actions, the TMC chieftain didn’t want to offend him at this particular moment. According to Kalyan Banerjee’s own admission, the leader of his party had notified him that he would not be joining the delegation. Banerjee’s mention of Dr. Kakali Ghosh Dastidar’s exclusion would not excuse his misbehaviour or the awkward situation it would have caused. The news that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had clicked on Banerjee’s impersonation on his phone did not help the suspended Lok Sabha MP. Ultimately, it has proven to be a belated act of INDIA bloc solidarity. The suspension of Members of both Houses gave the Opposition a bit of a reprieve following the disastrous election results in three of the five states that recently held elections.

The Trinamool MP gave the BJP a chance to raise the point of disobeying a constitutional office. To put it bluntly, the Serampore MP’s action was childish. It appears that Banerjee has realised his action a little too late. However, his statement that the last thing he wanted to do was hurt Dhankhar, who is a senior lawyer to him, didn’t go over well. If the Trinamool chief had publicly reprimanded Banerjee, the situation might have been salvaged. She missed the opportunity to lead by example because she didn’t. A Trinamool leader has previously disrespected the occupant of a powerful constitutional position. The state Cabinet member Akhil Giri was the one who had previously disrespected President Droupadi Murmu.

Nobody is immune to criticism or inquiry when holding a constitutional office. The Opposition has a responsibility to do this. Kalyan Banerjee, however, went too far. It was an unworthy act for a representative of the people. He has been unexpectedly caught off guard. He’s been stumped as a result, as is the INDIA bloc.The process squandered the sympathy that the Opposition had garnered from voters after its MPs in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were suspended. The India bloc has fallen off the wagon when there was little reason to.