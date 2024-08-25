33 C
Guwahati
Sunday, August 25, 2024
Actor Sharvari to shoot for ‘Alpha’ in Kashmir

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, Aug 24: Actor Sharvari is set to visit Kashmir for the shooting schedule of her upcoming film
“Alpha” where she stars alongside Alia Bhatt.
The 27-year-old actor already had three releases this year starting with “Munjya” which went on to cross Rs 100 crore at the box office followed by her role in Netflix’s “Maharaj” and the latest being
“Vedaa” helmed by Nikkhil Advani, in which she starred opposite John Abraham.
Sharvai will now head to Kashmir to begin her second shooting schedule from August 26.
The actor said she is “thrilled” and is excited to meet the team of “Alpha again.
“I can’t wait to be on the sets of ‘Alpha’ again and I can’t wait to shoot in Kashmir! I’m thrilled that it’s going to be a very exciting schedule. The ‘Alpha team will be meeting after some time so we are all super ready to start the Kashmir sked,” she said in a statement.
“Iam as excited as a kid at a candy store when I am on a film set and on the sets of ‘Alpha, I’m like a ball of energy soaking everything and trying to learn and better myself. To get an opportunity like this so early in one’s career is truly a blessing. I’m just humbled to be in such a franchise that has the megastars of our film industry in it!” YRF’s “Alpha” will feature Alia and Sharvari in the roles of spy agents. Billed as the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film, it is directed by Shiv Rawail, known for his project ‘The Railway Men’. (PTI)

