Alia Bhatt wears Gucci saree at closing ceremony of Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, May 25: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt turned heads at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet, attending the movie gala’s closing ceremony in a saree by global fashion brand Gucci.

The 2025 edition of the film festival came to a close on Saturday evening and saw the participation of several international celebrities, including Jane Fonda, Viola Davis, Elle Fanning, jury head Juliette Binoche and Cate Blanchett.

Alia, who made her second appearance at the Cannes red carpet, shared her photos on Instagram.

“Happy, sunny day at #Cannes2025 @lorealparis @gucci,” the actor, who is Gucci’s global brand ambassador, wrote in the caption.

The saree, touted to be the first-ever from the fashion label, was a modern, high-fashion take on traditional Indian attire. Made from sheer fabric, it features a reticulate pattern with silver sequins and Swarovski crystals throughout.

The blouse was a minimal bralette style, complementing the heavily embellished saree.

Earlier on Saturday, Alia wore another outfit by Gucci. She wore a bright yellow custom-made three-piece crepe wool skirt suit.

Alia made Cannes red carpet debut on Friday, wearing an off-shoulder fishtail gown from Schiaparelli haute couture.

The actor is also the global ambassador for beauty brand L’Oreal Paris, which is celebrated its 28th anniversary at the gala.