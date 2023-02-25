Aparshakti Khurana, Ayushmann Khurana To Co-Host Zee Cine Awards

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI): Aparshakti Khurana on Friday said he will team up with his actor brother Ayushmann Khurrana to host the upcoming Zee Cine awards. The awards ceremony is set to take place on February 26 in Mumbai.

Aparshakti, best known for “Dangal”, “Stree”, “Luka Chuppi”, “Pati Patni Aur Woh”, “Helmet”, said he is thrilled to be hosting the award show with Ayushmann and they both aim to offer a memorable experience to people.

“It’s always great to work with him. We had previously hosted another show together and that was a riot. When it comes to work, we are aware that it’s a professional commitment and it’s not often we come together.

“But given our personal background it definitely adds a layer of charm and fun to the show and I hope we can bring that to the stage. At the end of the day the idea is to make the evening memorable and both of us are going to do our best on that,” the actor said in a statement. Aparshakti and Ayushman had previously hosted IIFA in 2019.