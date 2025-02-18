Badshah says ‘free Samay Raina’ at his concert, gets trolled on social media

New Delhi, Feb 17: Rapper Badshah is getting trolled on social media after he backed comedian Samay Raina at his latest concert.

Raina got into trouble after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia remarked on parents and sex at the comic’s now-deleted web show “India’s Got Latent”, which led to a massive furor both online and offline with many police complaints filed against the two and those involved with the show.

During a recent performance at a university in Vadodara, Gujarat, Badshah voiced his support for Raina as he shouted “Free Samay Raina” at the end of his concert, prompting cheers from the spectators.

The video went viral on social media with a section of netizens criticizing the rapper, who appeared as a guest on one of the episodes of “India’s Got Latent”, for his stance.

“Keep quiet” one user commented.” Free those… and watch out parents’ sex, India is supporting… cheap individuals,” said another. “He told today aloo at kit university hats off to the man,” wrote another. Another comment read, “Owwww cool.”

Then there were those on Reddit who asked: “Free Samay Raina? When was he arrested?” Badshah has also collaborated with Raina on the music video “BAAWE” alongside Raftaar.

Mumbai police are unable to trace Allahbadia as his phone remains switched off, while they have given Raina time till March 10 to appear before them in a probe into the former’s controversial remarks on his YouTube show, an official said on Saturday. (PTI)