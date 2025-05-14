28.3 C
Comic Samay Raina heading to UK, Europe, Aus-NZ as part of ‘Unfiltered’ tour

Entertainment
Updated:
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, May 13: Stand-up comedian Samay Raina on Tuesday announced that he is set to embark on his “Unfiltered” comedy tour covering stops in the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

The announcement comes months after the comic rescheduled dates of his India shows following the “India’s Got Latent” controversy.

“The most testing time of my life makes for the best comedy. I’ll see you on tour,” Raina wrote on his Instgaram Stories in an apparent reference to the backlash. The comedian, who shot to fame as the co-winner of reality comedy competition series “Comicstaan 2”, got into trouble after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks on parents and sex on his now-deleted web show “India’s Got Latent”. It led to a massive row with multiple police complaints filed against the two and those involved with the show. He later removed all episodes of “India’s Got Latent” from his YouTube channel.

He was touring the US and Canada for his solo stand-up comedy special “Unfiltered” when the controversy erupted in India.

Raina’s comeback tour will begin in Germany’s Koln on June 5 and conclude in Sydney on July 20, according to a link posted by the comic on his Instagram Stories. The Supreme Court last week directed five social media influencers, including Raina, to appear before it or face coercive action after a plea alleged that they ridiculed persons having a rare disorder Spinal Muscular Atrophy and those suffering from disability on “India’s Got Latent”.

In March, the comedian appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber in connection with an obscenity case filed over the controversial remarks. (PTI)

