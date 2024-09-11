Green Day, Shawn Mendes to perform atLollapalooza India 2025

New Delhi, Sept 10: International rock band Green Day and American singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes are set to perform at the third edition of Lollapalooza India, set to be held in Mumbai in March 2025, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

The organisers have unveiled the line-up of renowned artists from around the globe and India for the festival that will take place on March 8 and 9.

The music gala will also feature gigs by former One Director member Louis Tomlinson, Glass Animals of “Heat Waves” fame, EDM powerhouse Zedd, American DJ John Summit, rock band Nothing But Thieves and Big Boi, one-half of legendary rap duo Outkast. From India, artists like Hanumankind, Raftaar x Kr$na, legendary sitarist Niladri Kumar, Lisa Mishra, Raman Negi, Sid Vashi, Raghav Meattle, Sudan and Tawliinder will perform at the festival.

BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, is spearheading Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.

According to the organisers, the festival has become a showcase for live music, featuring an array of global and local artists across genres like pop, rock, hip-hop, EDM and techno.

“Attendees can expect over 20 hours of foot-tapping music across 4 captivating stages, with high-energy beats, awe-inspiring art installations, trendy merchandise to mark your memories and the unmissable Lolla Food Park set to evoke all your senses,” it added. (PTI)

