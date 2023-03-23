I Don’t Want To Disturb Sanctity Of My Film: Anubhav Sinha On ‘Bheed’ Controversy

Mumbai, March 22 (PTI): There’s a sanctity to his film and he would not like to disturb it, says Anubhav Sinha, sidestepping the controversy over the trailer of “Bheed” for drawing parallels between the lockdown and Partition.

The first trailer of the movie was pulled off and re-released with changes, including the omission of a speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a dialogue referencing Partition.

“Of course, these changes are obvious. The trailer was off air for two days (and) the changes mentioned are correct. But that reason is the filmmaker’s business.

“There is a sanctity to the film and I would not like to disturb it,” Sinha told PTI in an interview.

“Bheed”, a black and white film starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, is Sinha’s take on the mass migrant movement during the March 2020 lockdown in India. He termed the “lockdown” the trigger for the film.

“Sometimes I get attracted by the headlines, or something that has been probably bothering me for sometime…I don’t like being angry but I am angry towards who we have become and who we are becoming.” Referring to the controversy over his film’s trailer, the director said audiences these days are provoked into talking about gossip surrounding a movie when all they should care about is whether they like it or not. “Unfortunately, these days, they are being provoked into talking about this because it is gossip. And human nature likes gossip, likes sensational news, even if it is untrue. (But) art should be excluded from that. What is important is, did you like the film?”

Referring to “Bheed” being labelled “anti-India” by a section of social media users, he said “… there are enough people thumping their chest and celebrating it, which is great” but someone has to speak up about the issues too.