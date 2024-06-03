27 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 3, 2024
I'm in my villain era: actor Neha Sharma on 'Illegal' season 3, '36 Days'

New Delhi, June 2: Actor Neha Sharma says she is equal parts excited and nervous about audience’s reaction to her protagonist, advocate Niharika Singh, going “dark” in the latest season of “Illegal”.
The season three of the legal drama is currently streaming on JioCinema. Sharma, known for films such as “Crook” and “Chirutha”, said she is happy “Illegal” has returned with another good story. “I am forever grateful and most importantly, it’s because of the audience. If they didn’t love the show, there wouldn’t be a season two or three… I can say that I am in my villain era, so I am looking forward to that as well and how people like it…  “We see her (Niharika) growing every season and this time, Niharika gets a little grey. We see a dark side to her which is a new thing for her. I am excited and nervous at the same time to know how people like this new Niharika Singh,” the actor told PTI in an interview.  She will also play a grey part in “36 Days”, an upcoming SonyLIV series, she said.
Sharma made her Hindi debut with the 2010 film “Crook”, opposite Emraan Hashmi, and the actor is still most recognised by the movie’s song “Mera Bina” even today. “Every medium is different but there is no one such medium that is above than the other. I started off with mainstream cinemas, so I feel that it’s still remembered. I am assuming it’s resonated with a lot (of people).  “‘Mere Bina’ has been a song which people have loved and told me they have loved me in the song. ‘Crook’ was my first film that gave me a special place in the audiences heart and firsts are always super special.”
However, the 2007 Telugu film “Chirutha”, her cinema debut with “RRR” star Ram Charan, is her “most favourite”. “That was my first and my introduction to the world of cinema. The love that I got from my audiences there, I can never pay that back to them. The journey been there something that I am forever grateful for,” she added. (PTI)

 

