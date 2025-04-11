Influencer Apoorva Mukhija apologises for her comments on ‘India’s Got Latent’

New Delhi, April 10: Instagram influencer Apoorva Mukhija, one of the comics who featured in the controversial episode of “India’s Got Latent”, has apologised for her comments on the show, saying she should have been careful with her words.

Mukhija, known as ‘The Rebel Kid’ amongst her over 3 million followers, had deleted all her posts last week after facing online bullying.

She was part of the panel where YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made his controversial comments about parents and sex. While Allahbadia was severely criticised, a clip of Mukhija also attracted negative reaction amongs social media users.

Comedian Samay Raina, the creator of the popular YouTube show, later deleted all the episodes of the show. Raina, Allahbadia, Mukhija and others related to the show are facing multiple FIRs for their comments on the show.

“…I have hurt a lot of people and that is honestly the last thing I want to do. I genuinely create content to entertain people and to make them laugh. I never wanted to hurt anybody and I am very very sorry. I should have been more mindful of my words but I have learnt my lesson and I promise I will do better going forward. I just hope you guys can forgive me and I am very sorry if I hurt your sentiments,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram on Wednesday evening.

Mukhija said she was elated to be invited to the popular show, which was shot over six-seven hours with a 30 minute break in the middle. The influencer said she did not say anything in the first half, except for a joke.

“I was sitting there and freaking out that I can’t do this. I texted my manager that I don’t want to be here and she told me that don’t overthink, be yourself,” she said. (PTI)