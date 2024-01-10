Jackie Shroff and family invited for Ram temple consecration ceremony

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Veteran star Jackie Shroff and his family on Tuesday officially received an invitation to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The 66-year-old actor shared the images from the temple officials’ visit to his residence with the invitation.

“We are blessed to be a part of the most auspicious Shri Ram JanmBhoomi Mandir Praan-Pratishtha Ceremony on 22nd January at Ayodhya. Grateful to each and every one who is involved and has contributed since so many decades, to bring this historical day in the lives of us Indians.

“Thanks to the respected Dignitaries of the incredible organisation..RSS, Shri Sunil Ambekar ji, Shri Ajay Mudpe ji and our dear friend Mahaveer Jain who visited and graced our home with the auspicious invitation,” Shroff posted on Instagram.

Last week, veteran star Rajinikanth also personally received the invitation to attend the consecration ceremony.

Prominent cinema stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Prabhas, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, are also expected to be part of the ceremony.

