Siddhant Chaturvedi wants redefine Bollywood heroism: I’m trying to find and build my space

Mumbai, Dec 23: The likes of Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have defined the norms for playing a Bollywood hero in Hindi cinema, says actor Siddhant Chaturvedi who aims to carve out a space for himself by mixing the concept of heroism with content.

It was his dream to be a Bollywood hero and Chaturvedi, known for his movies such as “Gully Boy”, “Gehraiyaan” and “Phone Bhooth”, plans to do it by breaking the mould.

“I don’t want to define myself as a conventional Bollywood hero… What I’m trying to do is to find and build my space, redefine it a little bit, break the mould a little bit, where it’s a good combination of content and heroism for me.

“I’ll keep trying. Also, it’s trial and error for me because I’m quite new. It’s a coming-of-age understanding of things I want to do,” the actor told PTI in an interview. Chaturvedi said it would be futile for him to think that he could match Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan when it comes to playing a hero in Hindi cinema.

“You cannot want to be like them because you can never be like them as they are too great. I just want to keep trying till I get my own mould. That’s the dream where many people can watch and enjoy it. And wherever or whatever it is, you never know because you can’t plan this,” the actor, 30, said.

One of Chaturvedi’s upcoming features is “Yudhra”, a romantic action-thriller. The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar of “Mom” fame and backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

“I would like to do full blown (action films). I’m a huge fan of all these action and commercial films,” he said.

Chaturvedi’s latest movie is “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan”, co-starring Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. The Netflix film follows the story of three best friends who juggle life as 20-somethings in Mumbai, where romance, ambition and heartbreak collide with the addictive draw of social media.

According to Chaturvedi, one of the reasons for saying yes to the movie was the opportunity to play a character of his own age.

“I was 24-year-old when I did ‘Gully Boy’, and I had this alpha image. Then in ‘Gehraiyaan’, I was 27 and I was playing this mature character. So, I wanted to play something that is closer to my age.

“Also working with Zoya and Reema, they write the best scripts and produce the best films. Lastly, playing a stand-up comedian was very scary for me. So, all these things excited me that I want to do this.” (PTI)

