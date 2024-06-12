32 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
type here...

Merging Indian mythology and sci-fi in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ nothing short of a dream: Nag Ashwin

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, June 11: Filmmaker Nag Ashwin says his much anticipated pan-India film “Kalki 2898 AD” is a blend of Indian mythology and science fiction, a dream that became a reality with the dedication of his cast and crew.

Previously titled “Project K”, the multilingual big-budget sci-fi movie stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. It is produced by C. Aswini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies.

- Advertisement -

The makers launched the trailer of “Kalki 2898 AD” on Monday evening on social media in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English.

The 3.03 minute-trailer of the mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future is filled with references to a ‘naya yug’ (new era) on the horizon and an impending battle.

Ashwin said the first glimpse into “Kalki 2898 AD” is just the tip of the iceberg.

“My heart is filled with so many emotions today. As a filmmaker, I have always been fascinated by Indian mythology and science fiction. Merging these two elements in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is nothing short of a dream, made possible by the incredible talent and dedication of our artists and team,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

“It has taken us a lot to witness this day today. From our producers and star cast to the brilliant creative minds and the entire crew of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, each person has poured their heart and soul into this film. We hope the trailer makes the Telugu audience and the entire nation proud, leaving them excited for what’s to come,” he added.

Also starring Saswata Chatterjee, Disha Patani, Brahmanandam, and Rajendra Prasad, “Kalki 2898 AD” is set to be released on June 27. (PTI)

7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer
7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer
Top 10 Tourist Places In India During Monsoon
Top 10 Tourist Places In India During Monsoon
5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India
5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India
8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try
Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Julianna Margulies won’t be part of ‘The Morning Show’ season 4

The Hills Times -
7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer Top 10 Tourist Places In India During Monsoon 5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India 8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try