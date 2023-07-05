28 C
Pawan Kalyan makes Instagram debut

Entertainment
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
Hyderabad, July 4 (PTI): Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday joined Instagram, the photo-and-video sharing social media application.
The profile description of the actor, known for Telugu films such as “Tholi Prema”, “Jalsa”, and “Gabbar Singh”, read “Rise up, face up, choose. Jai Hind”.
The verified page has already garnered over 713,000 followers.
Kalyan has yet to share any post on Instagram.
The “Bheemla Nayak” actor is also active on Facebook and Twitter, with 962,000 followers and 5.3 million followers, respectively.
He will next be seen in the fantasy comedy “Bro”, alongside his nephew Sai Dharam Tej.

