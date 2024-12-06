17 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 6, 2024
type here...

Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light named best international film by New York Film Critics Circle

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Dec 5: Payal Kapadia’s “All We Imagine As Light” has continued its award winning spree by being named the best international film by New York Film Critics Circle just days after the movie won in the same category at the Gotham Awards.

This is the third international recognition for the Malayalam-Hindi film in just a week as it won the Jury Grand Prize at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) 2024 before her wins at the two major New York-set awards.

- Advertisement -

The movie, Kapadia’s feature debut, scripted history in May by becoming the first film from India to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival. Kapadia’s film released in Indian theatres on November 22 to positive reviews. Though it was not picked up by the selection committee in India to represent the country in the Oscars category, many in India are pinning their hope for the movie to garner recognition at the 2025 Academy Awards in general categories. “All We Imagine As Light” is being distributed in the US by Janus Films and Sideshow. Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media released the film across India. Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam, Kapadia’s film explores love, longing and loneliness in the bustling city of Mumbai through three women, two Malayali nurses — Prabha and Anu — and their friend Parvati.

Related Posts:

Prabha’s life is thrown in disarray when she receives a rice cooker from her husband who is in Germany. Anu is struggling to find a private spot in the city to be with her boyfriend. Prabha’s best friend Parvati, a widow, is being forced out of her home by property developers. Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan production’s “Laapataa Ladies” (Lost Ladies), a feel-good drama exploring themes of independence, will represent India at the Oscars. (PTI)

Top 10 Most Popular Tea Plantations in India
Top 10 Most Popular Tea Plantations in India
10 Indian Breakfast Dishes Loved Across The World
10 Indian Breakfast Dishes Loved Across The World
10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter
10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter
Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know
Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know
10 Birds to Spot in North East India
10 Birds to Spot in North East India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

06 December, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Most Popular Tea Plantations in India 10 Indian Breakfast Dishes Loved Across The World 10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know 10 Birds to Spot in North East India