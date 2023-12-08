Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s debut production ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ heading to Sundance Film Fest

Mumbai, Dec 7: “Girls Will Be Girls”, the debut production venture of actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, is set to premiere at the 2024 edition of the Sundance Film Festival, the makers said on Thursday.

Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film will be screened under the World Dramatic Feature category. It is one of the exclusive 16 films chosen to participate in the competition section of the festival, a press release said.

According to the makers, “Girls Will Be Girls” is set in a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. “It follows the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother’s unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences,” read the plotline of the film.

Talati said she is delighted that her first feature has been selected at Sundance, “the Mecca of cinema”. (PTI)

Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof 10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter 7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin 12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya