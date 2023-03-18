Richard Carpenter Plays ‘Top Of The World’ For Oscar Winners Keeravaani, Chandrabose

New Delhi, March 17 (PTI): Oscar winner M M Keeravaani is on the ‘top of the world’ once again with Richard Carpenter, one half of his favourite band The Carpenters, belting out the 1970s chartbuster to congratulate him for his “Naatu Naatu” prize.

In fact, he was so moved when Carpenter put out a video of him singing out his congratulations to the tune of the “Top of the World” — much like the Andhra Pradesh born composer had done on the Oscar stage — that he broke into tears, said his cousin and “RRR” director S S Rajamouli.

- Advertisement -

“Sir, throughout this Oscar campaign my brother maintained a calm composure. Whether it is before or after he didn’t let his emotions out. But, the moment he saw this, he couldn’t control the tears rolling down his cheeks… most memorable moment for our family. Thank you so much,” Rajamouli wrote in response to Carpenter’s Instagram video on Wednesday night. “We are on the top of the world for your winning creation and we hope you know how proud of you we are. You are the best there is around and we hope you know it now your win puts us at the top of the world. Congratulations!” the American vocalist sang on the piano with two other singers.

“To @mmkeeravani_official and @chandraboselyricist: Heartfelt congratulations on your win for Best Original Song. Here is a little something from our family to you and yours,” the 76-year-old captioned the video clip.

Earlier this week, Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose created history with a Best Original Song win for the Telugu track from “RRR”. Keeravaani sang out his acceptance speech at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

“I grew up listening to The Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars. There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli’s and our families’…’RRR’ has to win… Pride of every Indian… must put me on the top of the world,” the composer had said on Sunday evening (LA time).

Carpenter’s musical message a few days later completed the moment.

“This is something I didn’t expect at all ..tears rolling out of joy. Most wonderful gift from the Universe,” Keeravaani wrote in response.

Richard Carpenter and his sister Karen formed The Carpenters, who ruled the 1970s and 1980s with their brand of melodic pop music.