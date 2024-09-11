Selena Gomez says she can’t havechildren: Have a lot of medical issues

LOS ANGELES, Sept 10: “Only Murders in the Building” star Selena Gomez has revealed that she can’t carry her own children due to several health risks.

The 32-year-old said she had planned to start a family by the time she turned 35.

“I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while,” Gomez told the Vanity Fair magazine in the October cover interview.

She was diagnosed with lupus in 2015, a disease where the immune system attacks its own tissues and organs. The next year she was also diagnosed with anxiety and depression. In 2017, she underwent a kidney transplant due to lupus. Later in 2020, the singer-actor was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Gomez said she is open to adoption, partially because her own mother and former stage actor Mandy Teefey was adopted.

“I probably wouldn’t be here . I don’t know what her life would’ve been like. She and I are very thankful for how life played out.”

Even though her journey may be different, she may one day still become a mother, she added.

“It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me.

“It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.” Gomez was most recently seen in Jacques Audiard’s directorial “Emilia Perez”, which recently won the TIFF Variety Artisan Award at the Toronto International Film Festival 2024.(PTI)

