Sunny Hinduja set for South cinema debut, to feature in Malayalam film ‘Hello Mummy’

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, Feb 29 (PTI) ctor Sunny Hinduja, known for series such as ”Aspirants” and ”The Railway Men”, will make his foray in South cinema with the Malayalam film ”Hello Mummy”. According to a press release issued on Thursday, the upcoming project is a comedy fantasy which will go on floors in March.

Vaishakh Elans will direct the film from a script by Sanjo Joseph. It will also star Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sharaf U Dheen.

Hinduja said he aspires to explore diverse genres of cinema and extend his reach to different regions across India.

”Eventually, I aim to venture into international cinema, but I believe in commencing my journey from India. Interestingly, the director of my debut Malayalam film reached out to me with genuine affection, which touched my heart.

”I don’t solely select projects; rather, it’s the love and support of people that guide me towards my choices. I embraced this project with enthusiasm, recognising the rich content-driven nature of Malayalam cinema,” the actor said in a statement.

Hinduja is also known for his work in the web series ”The Family Man” and the Hindi film ”Shehzada”.

