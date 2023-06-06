36 C
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Sushmita Sen completes shooting for ‘Aarya’ season 3

By The Hills Times
Mumbai, June 5 (PTI): Bollywood star Sushmita Sen says she has finished filming for the third season of her acclaimed web series “Aarya”.

The 47-year-old actor took to social media on Sunday night to share the update with fans and followers.

“It’s a wrap!!! #Aarya3 #lovelove Captain @RamKMadhvani #KapilSharma #Shradha & #AaryaFamily,” she captioned a video from the set of the show.

“Aarya” is co-created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi. The show, an official Hindi adaption of the Dutch series “Penoza”, follows the journey of Aarya, played by Sen, a woman who finds herself in the world of crime after her husband Tej Sareen (Chadrachud Singh) is murdered.

In late April, Sen restarted shooting for “Aarya” season three in Jaipur, almost two months after she suffered a heart attack.

The former Miss Universe, in an Instagram post early March, revealed she underwent angioplasty following a “big” heart attack.

The much awaited season of the Disney+ Hotstar series is co-produced by Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine

India.

