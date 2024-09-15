29 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 15, 2024
'The Great Indian Kapil Show' season two will celebrate India's rich culture, says Kapil Sharma

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
Mumbai, Sept 14: Comedian Kapil Sharma on Saturday said the upcoming season of his popular series, “The Great Indian Kapil Show” will celebrate India and its rich culture with the superstars of the country from different fields.
The celebrity chat show, which kickstarted on Netflix with its first season in June this year, is returning with the sophomore chapter on September 21.
Sharma expressed gratitude to the audience for showering love from across the globe for season one.
“As promised, we didn’t take too long and we are back with season two in the blink of an eye. Our audiences have always treated us as a part of their family and we are grateful.
“This time around, you will see us in different avatars, upping our antics in every episode. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is nothing but a celebration of who we are, our culture and our people. We are celebrating you, our beloved audience,” Sharma said in a statement.
Season one of “The Great Indian Kapil Show” featured several celebrities including Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Diljit Dosanjh, cricketer Rohit Sharma and international singer Ed Sheeran across episodes.
The upcoming season will see actor Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Karan Johar promoting their upcoming film “Jigra”. “Devara” stars — Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor — and members from the T20 World Cup-winning cricket team will also feature on the show.
Besides Sharma, the show also features Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur. (PTI)

Assam marks industrial growth's new era, secures Rs 50,000 cr

The Hills Times
