Assam CM Visits Sivasagar Blast Site, Assures Relief and Investigation

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JUNE 17: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had visited the explosion spot at Bhatiyapara in the Sivasagar district in the night of June 16 after the recent rig blast that resulted in casualties and displacement. On his visit, the Chief Minister also interacted with affected people who are currently residing at the relief camp organized at Bongaon High School, where he himself spoke to the victims and heard their grievances.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Sarma assured the residents who were affected by the tragedy that the state government would provide all the help needed, including rightful compensation to all the victims. He also assured that the family of the deceased would be fully compensated, emphasizing the government’s dedication to helping those affected by the tragedy.

Chief Minister said a detailed inquiry has been directed against “SK Petro”, an controversial non-Assamese company allegedly involved with the explosion. He announced that he is already in touch with senior officials of the corporation and would personally track the investigation and all events leading to the rig blast starting from Monday.

Adding further weight to the seriousness of the issue, Dr. Sarma said he would not hesitate to bring up the issue with the Prime Minister, if necessary, to ensure that justice prevails and such tragedies do not happen again. He assured the public that the situation will be treated at the highest level of the government.

Along with relief and investigation action, the Chief Minister gave a directive to the District Commissioner to reschedule examination timings for the students who have been impacted by the tragedy so that their educational progress is not delayed because of the crisis.

- Advertisement -

On his visit, Dr. Sarma also discussed in detail with the victim families in order to know their short-term requirements and long-term issues. He was joined by MLAs Akhil Gogoi and Sushanta Borgohain, both of whom stood in solidarity with the affected communities and vowed to join them.