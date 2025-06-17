SIT to Reconstruct Crime Scene in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case at Sohra

HT Digital

SHILLONG, JUNE 17: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the suspected murder of Raja Raghuvanshi will reenact the crime scene in front of the Weisawdong Falls car park in Sohra on Tuesday afternoon. The reenactment is likely to include the prime suspect, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and the three men who are accused of carrying out the crime—Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi.

According to the development, Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang told that the investigation is “moving steadily,” and they are trying their best to file the charge sheet in time as per law. She added that the SIT is trying to piece together the time frame and motive behind the murder carefully.

Although the main accused presented a narrative of events proposing personal grudge as motive, DGP Nongrang was skeptical. “It’s difficult to believe that one would feel such deep resentment that they would plan a murder just a week after marriage,” she said, suggesting more and longer-term motives.

Initially, investigators suspected a love triangle could be behind the crime. However, Nongrang stated that this theory no longer seems sufficient to explain the brutality of the act. The SIT continues to interrogate the suspects, aiming to clarify their respective roles and construct an accurate sequence of events. “We’re finding contradictions in their statements,” she said. “Our team is working to cross-check and resolve these inconsistencies.”

The police have also signaled that they might apply for custody extension against the accused after the initial eight-day remand. Nongrang expressed trust that the investigators are able to come up with a strong case to support additional time for further interrogation and gathering of evidence.

In a significant turn of events, Sonam is said to have told investigators where Raja’s missing jewellery is located, which will be confirmed in the probe’s next phase. This may shed more light on the motive and involvement of the suspects.

DGP Nongrang also touched on the larger ramifications of the crime. She pointed out that Sohra (Cherrapunjee) has traditionally been one of Meghalaya’s safest regions with hardly any record of violent crime. This is the first reported murder in decades in this region,” she told AFP. “When the family initially complained about the incident with the couple from Indore, it was really very unusual considering Sohra’s reputation for being peaceful.”

She also highlighted the usually non-violent tendencies of the local Khasi and Garo tribes. Giving the case an ominous twist, footage taken by a tourist and posted on Instagram has become viral.

The footage depicts Sonam and Raja walking side by side along the area near Nongriat, quite likely hours before he was killed. Sonam is walking in advance of Raja, dressed in a white long-sleeved top and black bottom trousers, similar to the one subsequently found at the crime scene, as they walk. This footage is being scrutinized by investigators to help them create a minutely detailed timeline.