There’s a baby on its way: Aditya Dhar, Yami Gautam confirm pregnancy

Mumbai, Feb 8: Actor Yami Gautam and her filmmaker-husband Aditya Dhar on Thursday confirmed that they are expecting their first child.

Dhar and Gautam shared the news at the trailer launch event of their upcoming film “Article 370”, with the director calling the movie a “family affair”.

“My brother was there, my wife was there and there is a baby on its way. It was an amazing time, the way the film happened and the way we got to know about the baby,” the “Uri: The Surgical Strike” director said.

Gautam praised her husband for always being there by her side during the shoot.

“If you ask me about motherhood, I really don’t know what I would have done had Aditya not been there by my side, and Lokesh bhaiya (brother-in-law) and everybody,” she said.

Dhar and Gautam met on the sets of “Uri” in 2019 and got married in 2021.

Set against the backdrop of Article 370 abrogation, the film also stars Priyamani. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya and Lokesh Dhar. (PTI)