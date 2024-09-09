32 C
Monday, September 9, 2024
Tributes paid to Bhupen Hazarika on birth anniversary

Guwahati, Sept 8: Rich tributes were paid to Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary on Sunday, with compositions by the musical maestro reverberating across Assam as special programmes were organised to mark the occasion. Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, in a post on X, said, “Like the ever-flowing waters of the Burhaluit, may the words of love, unity and harmony of Sudhakanth echo in the hearts of every Assamese.” The Brahmaputra is also referred to as the Burhaluit, and the suffix ‘Sudhakanth’ (melodious voice) is used for Hazarika. “I pay my respects to the evergreen artist Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary,” he added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid his tributes on the micro-blogging site. “The music of Dr Bhupen Hazarika transcends all barriers! His songs radiate the message of justice, harmony and brotherhood. Today on his Jayanti, we pay homage to the Bard of Brahmaputra,” he wrote. The state government organised a cultural programme at the Samadhi Kshetra of the ‘Bard of Brahmaputra’ at Jalukbari on the outskirts of the city. Assam Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah paid floral tribute to the memory of Hazarika at the Samadhi Kshetra, where a cultural programme has also been organised.

The Bhupen Hazarika Sangaskritik Nyas also organised a programme to pay tribute to the late artist. Ninety-nine flags were hoisted by eminent people from different walks of life as part of the programme, while songs of the musical maestro were also performed on the occasion. (PTI) 

