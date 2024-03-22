27 C
Want to do a romantic Bollywood movie, says Ankita Lokhande

New Delhi, March 21: After “Manikarnika” and “Swatantra Veer Savarkar”, actor Ankita Lokhande says she wants to star in a contemporary Bollywood romance.

Lokhande, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 17, is now awaiting the release of “Swatantra Veer Savarkar” with Randeep Hooda. The film is set to release on Friday.

“Whatever characters I am playing right now, they are powerful. (But) I personally wish to play something that is more of me, which is modern-age and more commercial. A Bollywood film where I am dancing and romancing. That is my thing, I want to do such films,” Lokhande told PTI in an interview.

The actor said she agreed to play Yamuna Bai in the biopic without even reading the script.
“I always knew who Veer Savarkar was and portraying his wife’s character was something for which I couldn’t say ‘No’. But when I got to know more about Yamuna Bai, I was more fascinated.”

The actor credited Hooda for his thorough research on the project.

“I have gone through a few researches. Randeep was already there and he researched a lot about each and every character. I got to know more about Yamuna Bai because of him.”

Lokhande, 39, rose to fame with her role in serial “Pavitra Rishta” which also featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She made her Bollywood debut with “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi”.
Hooda has also written and directed “Swatantra Veer Savarkar”.  (PTI)

