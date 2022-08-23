By: Vinod Chandrashekhar Dixit

While launching the book “Modi@20 – Dreams meet Delivery” Union Home Minister Amit Shah has rightly said that to understand Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 20 years of political leadership, it is crucial to study three decades of his early struggle. I have gone through the book and have found that Modi@20, Dreams Meet Delivery’ is a complete guide to his journey in which he has impacted citizens from every walk of life and has worked tirelessly to what we now know as a resurgent India. The book is so impending and carries very minute details about the country’s development and consist of journey of PM Modi who dedicates his whole life for the people of our country. It is an attempt to highlight & showcase the model of governance envisioned & implemented by PM Modi in the last 20 years. Because of his skilled leadership ability, he has today emerged as a world leader. The book is way of inspiration to today’s youth and inspires us to try to walk on the footsteps of PM Modi.

PM Modi first served as a chief minister and then as the Prime Minister, who has empowered the country and its people to look beyond a ‘New India’.A phase of development that began from Gujarat later became a dream of one hundred and thirty crore Indians. Gujarat became a beacon of hope under the leadership Narendra Modi. There is no doubt that our country today stands tall globally among other nations with pride and head held high. He served as Gujarat chief minister for more than 12 years over four terms making him the longest-serving CM of the state. In 2014, he became the 14th person to become the prime minister. He is the longest-serving head of an elected government after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. He took the BJP into new areas, constituencies and social groups. Under his leadership, India is respected across the world. He has placed India at the centre of the global stage by ensuring decisiveness and managing international diplomacy. In 20 years he has embodied the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabhka Vishwas Sabka Prayas. He has worked like a “karma yogi” and infused people with self-confidence. He has never been discouraged by the conspiracies and baseless disputes against himself and his government. He is working day and night for the people and country’s progress.

It is to the credit of our leader, who has consistently masterminded and tirelessly executed the plan. It is clear that out Modi government does not take decisions that will please people. Over the two decades, the “idea of Modi” spread and held sway over a country of a billion-plus people with a fascinating diversity of cultures, languages and geographies. He has infused in India a “can do” approach and motivated public participation in nation building by invoking the pressing need for Sabka Prayas. Public welfare programs like Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra Yojana, Jan Suraksha Yojana, Ujwala Yojna, Ujala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Saubhagya Yojana, BHIM-UPI Yojana, Ayushman Bharat and PM-Kisan have changed India’s image.

Naidu has rightly said that because of Modi, Yoga and Indian culture had become a fascination for the world. It is because the leader is practicing, propagating and professing faith. He is a leader who demonstrated to the world that dreams can indeed be realized.

The book”Modi@20 – Dreams meet Delivery”, is a compilation of chapters authored by eminent intellectuals and domain experts, attempts a definitive and expansive exploration into the fundamental transformation of Gujarat and India over the last twenty years due to Modi’s unique model of governance,” reads the book’s blurb. The book is of both the analytical and academic in its approach shared by noted contributors from across a spectrum of fields, including politics, sports, arts), economics and religious and spiritual thinkers. The book also picturize all those experiences, by which today PM Modi is capable of taking precise decisions and has the ability to solve the problems of our country. It is to be appreciated that that the book has covered the various schemes like electricity, gas connection, toilets, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, International Day of Yoga, Ayushman Bharat, series of wellness centre, Infrastructure Schemes and drone technology.

In the words of Amit Shah has said this book will rise up to become equivalent to ‘Gita’ for those who believe in the path of building a complete persona and those who are in the field of social work and politics. One must read this book keeping aside politics and also who are interested in political science, governance, personal development, and management studies. There is no doubt that the book “Modi@20 – Dreams meet Delivery “will help in moulding the young minds to become determined and brave to face any struggle in life. (The author is a freelance writer, journalist & cartoonist. He can be reached at dixitpatrakar@yahoo.in)