My India, My Tiranga, My Life- Nation First

By: John Mech

“INDIA is the cradle of the human race, the birthplace of human speech, the mother of history, the grandmother of legend, and the great grandmother of tradition. Our most valuable and most constructive materials in the history of man are treasured up in India only” – Mark Twain

The Indian flag, often called the Tiranga, holds a special place in my heart. Its three vibrant colours, saffron, white, and green, along with the Ashoka Chakra, are not just colours on a piece of cloth; they represent the essence of my identity as an Indian. Each colour tells a story – saffron symbolizing courage and sacrifice, white representing truth and purity, and green signifying growth and hope. When I see the Tiranga, I can’t help but feel an overwhelming sense of pride because it serves as a vivid picture of our country’s history, culture, and the values we hold dear.

One unforgettable moment that strengthened my bond with the Tiranga happened during a special celebration at my school. As the national flag was hoisted high into the sky, its colours unfurling gracefully, I felt an inexplicable surge of happiness and inspiration. It was as if the flag’s colours were painting the sky with a sense of purpose and unity. At that moment, I realized that being a good person and helping others are some of the most meaningful ways I could express my love for India.

One of the most beautiful things about the Tiranga is that it celebrates our diversity as a nation. India is a place where people from various backgrounds, languages, religions, and beliefs come together to form a harmonious tapestry. I’ve been fortunate to celebrate numerous holidays and festivals with friends who hail from different regions and follow different traditions. Under the same Tiranga, we laughed, sang, and shared our stories, united by our love for our country and the values it represents.

The Tiranga is more than just a symbol; it’s a gentle reminder of the values that matter most. Whenever I look at it, I’m reminded to be honest, fair, and kind. It encourages me to uphold the principles of liberty, justice, and equality that our flag proudly represents. It’s a compass that guides me in treating everyone with respect, regardless of their background, and it inspires me to work hand in hand with fellow Indians to make our country a better place for all.

As I go on thinking about Tiranga, I must mention that one of the most thrilling adventures of my life took place during a mountaineering expedition with the Tetso Mountaineering Club (TMC) – a powerful group of motivated student climbers and the Assam Rifles. Our destination was the formidable Mount Khelia- a relatively unknown mountain, standing tall and strong guarding the Indo-Myanmar Border. The journey was filled with challenges, from navigating treacherous terrain to enduring harsh weather conditions. But our spirits remained unwavering, fueled by our collective love for our motherland and the Tiranga.

When we finally reached the summit of Mount Khelia, the feeling was indescribable. I could hear Naga war cries and cheers from my fellow TMC members. It was a moment of sheer triumph, not just over the mountain but over our own limitations. There, in the heart of nature’s grandeur, we unfurled the Tiranga. As it fluttered majestically in the wind, it was as if the flag itself had conquered the heights with us. That moment symbolized not only our conquest of the mountain but also our unwavering commitment to the ideals it represents – unity, diversity, and resilience.

As I was roaming on the top of Mt. Khelia carrying the mighty ‘TIRANGA’, I realized the value of our efforts, I smiled at myself, looked at Tiranga, and I knew the stories of Mt. Khelia Expedition, the stories of ‘EVERYTHING’ that we did on top, stories of the Director General, Commanders of Tetso Mountaineering Club and stories of the Officers, Soldiers of Assam Rifles have already reached ‘beyond the borders, far; far away’ through the dense, deadly jungles of Myanmar. As members of Tetso Mountaineering Club we consider ourselves the proud soldiers and defenders of the nation and we shall continue to climb mountains to tell the world who we are, what we are and what ‘we the people of India’ are capable of. There is no doubt to say that the source of determination, strength and courage of every member of Tetso Mountaineering Club is our national flag- THE TIRANGA.

In the end, the Tiranga is not merely a piece of cloth; it’s a living representation of our nation’s dreams, challenges, and achievements. It continues to inspire me every day, encouraging me to give my best and to appreciate the privilege of being a proud Indian. It reminds me of the countless stories of bravery, sacrifice, and hope that have shaped our nation’s history.

26th January is approaching. 15th August will come. As a citizen of this country and a responsible member of “Tetso College Student Council”, I sincerely hope that I will be able to celebrate upcoming Republic Day and Independence Day in a super grand manner with a five star celebration in my college in the presence of the media, hundreds of students, our respected Professors and music.

We always gather for fun events in our Tetso College, attendance becomes mandatory on College opening day, Last day of college, Sports day, College festival, inter-college events etc. Let us celebrate the glory of our nation in a similar spirit, passion and ‘josh’ on 26th January and 15th August with a great ocean of mass gathering of the lovers of nation- our beloved “Bharat”.

Our Tiranga is our pride. At Tetso College, we also learn the values of unity, nationalism, constitutionalism, national spirit and national pride. The values that have been inculcated in us by our equally spirited Professors from different academic departments will continue to motivate us to dedicate our life to the progress, prosperity and security of our nation and make our parents and our nation proud. (The author is a 3rd Semester student from the Department of Political Science, Tetso College)