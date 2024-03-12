29 C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Aaradhyaa Dhanuka made a record in Hula Hooping

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 11: Aaradhyaa Dhanuka created a record in Hula Hooping for the longest duration and registered her name in the Assam Book of Records.

In her age group, Aaradhyaa kept doing Hula Hooping twirls while dancing, using a Hula Hoop around her neck. Recently she completed 882 spins in 10 minutes and 2 seconds. Even without formal training, Aaradhyaa has performed exceptionally well with the highest and fastest performance in the presence of Assam Book of Records (ABR) officials. Appreciating Aaradhyaa’s flexibility and quickness, she was granted approval for the state record. Aaradhyaa Dhanuka is the daughter of Guwahati’s young entrepreneurs Ghanshyam-Swati Dhanuka and granddaughter of eminent social workers Ashok-Kusum Dhanuka studying in grade IV of Sanskriti The Gurukul .This achievement of Aaradhyaa at the tender age of 9 has made the name of the entire Marwari community proud across the state.

