Assam CM announces new Solid Waste Processing Plant in Guwahati

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 23: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a significant development in Guwahati’s waste management infrastructure, a press release said on Wednesday.

Sharing a video of the city’s solid waste management system on the micro-blogging site X, he announced the commissioning of a 150-tonne-per-day (TPD) Solid Waste Processing Plant in Belortol, aimed at turning waste into valuable resources.

In his post, the Chief Minister stated, “Towards a Swacch & Smart Guwahati,” emphasizing that waste management is a top priority for the government given the city’s size and rapid growth.

“Guwahati, being a bustling metropolis, generates considerable waste daily whose proper mgmt is our priority,” he added.

Meanwhile, following this announcement, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) responded with a message of gratitude, acknowledging the Chief Minister’s leadership.

“Thank you for your kind words of encouragement, Hon’ble CM. Under your able leadership, we remain unwaveringly committed towards building a Swachh, Smart & Sustainable Guwahati”, the GMC posted on X.

