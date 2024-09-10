30 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Assam CM Conducts Midnight Inspection of Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati Flyover

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma carried out a midnight inspection of the Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati Flyover in Guwahati to assess ongoing construction and traffic management.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

September 10, Tuesday: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a surprise midnight inspection of the Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati Flyover under construction in Guwahati, assessing the progress of the ongoing work and reviewing traffic management measures. The inspection, which took place late Tuesday night, focused on the Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati Flyover, a vital infrastructure project aimed at alleviating traffic congestion in one of the city’s busiest corridors.

During the visit, the Chief Minister interacted with officials and engineers present on-site, urging them to expedite the work while ensuring adherence to safety and quality standards. He emphasized the importance of completing the project on schedule to minimize inconvenience to commuters. “The timely completion of this flyover is crucial for reducing traffic jams in the city. We must ensure that all work is done to the highest standards,” Sarma stated during his inspection.

The Chief Minister’s midnight visit is part of his ongoing initiative to personally oversee key infrastructure projects across Assam. He was accompanied by senior officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), who briefed him on the current status of the flyover construction, challenges faced, and measures being taken to address them.

The Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati Flyover, once completed, is expected to significantly ease traffic flow between the Dighalipukhuri and Noonmati areas, benefiting thousands of daily commuters. CM Sarma also directed officials to ensure that alternative routes and traffic diversions are effectively managed to prevent gridlock during the construction phase.

The Chief Minister’s proactive approach has been appreciated by citizens, who hope that such efforts will lead to faster completion of key infrastructure projects and a smoother traffic experience in the city.

