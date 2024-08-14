Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Inaugurates 5 New CNG Stations in Guwahati

HT Digital

August 14, Wednesday: In a significant move to promote cleaner energy in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated five new CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) stations in Guwahati. The inauguration marks a major step in the state’s efforts to reduce vehicular pollution and encourage the use of environmentally friendly fuel alternatives.

During the inauguration ceremony, CM Sarma emphasized the importance of adopting cleaner energy sources to combat the rising pollution levels in urban areas. He highlighted the state’s commitment to expanding CNG infrastructure, which will not only benefit the environment but also provide an economical fuel option for the citizens.

The newly inaugurated CNG stations are strategically located across Guwahati, making it more convenient for vehicle owners to access cleaner fuel. The initiative is part of a broader plan to enhance the city’s green energy network and reduce its carbon footprint.

The introduction of these CNG stations is expected to encourage more vehicle owners to switch to CNG, thus contributing to a significant reduction in emissions and improving the overall air quality in Guwahati. This development aligns with the government’s vision of a cleaner and more sustainable Assam.