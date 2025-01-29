20 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Guwahati Police arrest 2 veteran thieves, seize stolen items

The duo identified as Nur Hussain (28) of Mayong and Abdul Hafijul Islam (25) of Tarabari was caught red-handed with stolen goods at Vidyamandir Path.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 29: In a major crackdown on theft, an East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Basistha Police Station apprehended two seasoned thieves in the city’s Bhetapara area, the city police officials informed on Wednesday.

The duo identified as Nur Hussain (28) of Mayong and Abdul Hafijul Islam (25) of Tarabari was caught red-handed with stolen goods at Vidyamandir Path.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “An EGPD team from Basistha PS arrested 2 veteran thieves — Nur Hussain (28) of Mayong & Abdul Hafijul Islam (25) of Tarabari — after they were caught with stolen items at Vidyamandir Path in Bhetapara.”

According to police reports, a substantial amount of stolen property was recovered from their possession, including: 1 Tata Ace vehicle (AS01QC4913), 8 bundles of 16mm iron rods, 2 bundles of 8mm iron rods, and 1 motorcycle (AS01DX7346).

The police officials have initiated legal proceedings against the accused, and further investigation is underway.

“Following items were seized from their possession.

  • 1 Tata Ace (AS01QC4913)
  • ⁠8 bundles of iron rods (16mm)
  • ⁠2 bundles of iron rods (8mm)
  • ⁠1 bike (AS01DX7346)

Legal action initiated”, the Guwahati Police added.

