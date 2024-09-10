Guwahati to Get New Footbridge Amid Neglect of Existing Ones

HT Digital

September 10, Tuesday: Guwahati is set to receive a new footbridge at the bustling Bhangagarh area, but concerns are rising over the neglect of the city’s existing footbridges, many of which remain in a state of disrepair. The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) recently announced the construction of the new footbridge to improve pedestrian safety and ease traffic congestion at a critical junction.

While the new project has been welcomed by residents, there is growing frustration over the lack of maintenance of the existing footbridges across the city. Several of these footbridges, including those at GS Road and Paltan Bazar, are in urgent need of repairs, with broken steps, missing railings, and poor lighting making them hazardous for daily use. Pedestrians have complained about the deteriorating condition of these structures, calling for the GMC to take immediate action to restore them to a safe state.

A senior official from the GMC acknowledged the issue, stating that while efforts are being made to build new infrastructure, maintaining the old ones is equally important. “We are aware of the problems faced by pedestrians and are working on a plan to repair and refurbish the existing footbridges,” the official said.

Local advocacy groups have raised concerns that the focus on new projects might come at the cost of ignoring older infrastructure. They have urged the authorities to prioritize regular maintenance and ensure that all footbridges in the city are safe and accessible.

As the new footbridge project moves forward, residents hope that the authorities will also address the neglect of the older ones, ensuring a safer and more pedestrian-friendly environment throughout Guwahati.