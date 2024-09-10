Kamrup (M) Administration Demolishes 140 Illegal Houses in Tribal Areas

HT Digital

September 10, Tuesday: The Kamrup (Metropolitan) district administration has demolished 140 illegal houses constructed in tribal areas, as part of a renewed effort to crack down on unauthorized encroachments in and around Guwahati. The demolition drive, which took place on Wednesday, targeted structures built without proper permits on land reserved for indigenous communities.

According to district officials, the action was taken after multiple warnings and notices were issued to the encroachers. The administration stated that the illegal constructions had violated the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation Act and were a direct infringement on land rights reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

The operation was carried out with the help of a large contingent of police and district officials to ensure that the process remained peaceful. Heavy machinery was deployed to clear the illegal structures, with the administration emphasizing that the demolition drive was necessary to protect the rights of indigenous communities and prevent further encroachments in these areas.

Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha stated, “The district administration is committed to upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the rights of indigenous communities. This demolition is part of a wider campaign to remove all unauthorized structures on tribal land and restore it to its rightful owners.”

While the demolition drive has been met with mixed reactions, tribal leaders and local community representatives have welcomed the move, seeing it as a necessary step to protect their ancestral lands. However, some residents whose houses were demolished have protested, claiming that they were unaware of the legal status of their homes.

The district administration has assured that it will continue its efforts to identify and remove all illegal encroachments in tribal areas, while also offering support and guidance to those who have been affected by the eviction process.