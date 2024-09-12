30 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 12, 2024
type here...

Ward-Level Task Forces Formed by GMC in Guwahati to Aid Disaster Response

Guwahati Municipal Corporation establishes task forces in each ward to support rescue teams during disasters, enhancing local preparedness and response efforts.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

September 12, Thursday: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has announced the formation of task forces at the ward level to assist rescue teams during natural disasters and emergencies. This initiative aims to strengthen local preparedness and improve response times across the city in the face of calamities such as floods, earthquakes, and landslides.

Under this new plan, each ward in Guwahati will have a dedicated task force comprising local volunteers, community leaders, and municipal staff. These task forces will work closely with district disaster management authorities and rescue teams to ensure a coordinated response to any emergency. The primary responsibilities of these groups will include early warning dissemination, assisting with evacuations, providing first aid, and helping to maintain communication between affected communities and rescue operations.

- Advertisement -

The decision to establish these task forces comes in response to the city’s growing vulnerability to disasters, particularly flooding during the monsoon season. With Guwahati experiencing severe floods and landslides in recent years, the need for a more localized disaster management strategy has become evident. The ward-level task forces are expected to play a vital role in bridging the gap between affected citizens and professional rescue services, thereby minimizing loss of life and property during disasters.

GMC Commissioner, Devashish Sharma, stated that the task forces would undergo regular training sessions to equip them with the necessary skills to manage emergency situations effectively. “These local teams will act as first responders and will be pivotal in our efforts to create a resilient community that can face disasters with preparedness and unity,” Sharma added.

This initiative is seen as a proactive measure to empower communities, enhance disaster management capabilities, and ensure a swift response to emergencies. It reflects a broader commitment by the city authorities to prioritize safety and resilience in the face of escalating environmental challenges.

Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
Greenest Destinations To Visit In India
Greenest Destinations To Visit In India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Reassigns Districts to Ministers Under Guardian Minister Program

The Hills Times -
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned 7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try Top 10 Beer Brands In India Greenest Destinations To Visit In India