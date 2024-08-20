26 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
type here...

Assam Police deport 4 Bangladeshi nationals in 2 seperate incidents

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, "Assam Police apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals last night who entered India from the Tripura side."

InternationalAssamNational
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 20: The Assam Police detained three Bangladeshi nationals who had crossed into India from the Tripura border on Monday night, and deported a woman for illegally entering the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “Assam Police apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals last night who entered India from the Tripura side.”

The individuals were identified as MD Abu Shaid, son of Abdul Adud from Akhila village, Rajshahi district; Asadul Islam, son of the late Atabur Rahman from Godagari village, Rajshahi district; and MD Sarwar, son of MD Satabur Rahaman, also from Godagari village, Rajshahi district.

As per reports, one of them was found with an Aadhaar card, having entered India for the second time.

“All three intended to travel to Chennai for labor work. They have since been pushed back to Bangladesh”, the Chief Minister informed.

- Advertisement -

In a separate incident, Assam Police also pushed back another Bangladeshi infiltrator, Lipi Akhtar, who was apprehended in Dhubri.

Akhtar, hailing from Dhaka Division, crossed into India on August 18 following a 24-hour journey that included several bus and boat transfers.

“After taking shelter at a house in Sukchar, she proceeded to Dhubri by boat where she was intercepted. A manhunt is underway to trace other accomplices/ infiltrators”, Sarma further added.

Amazing Facts About River Dolphin
Amazing Facts About River Dolphin
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India
7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur Govt empowers displaced women with yarn supplies

The Hills Times -
Amazing Facts About River Dolphin Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India 10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India 7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit