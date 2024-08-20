Assam Police deport 4 Bangladeshi nationals in 2 seperate incidents

HT Digital
GUWAHATI, Aug 20: The Assam Police detained three Bangladeshi nationals who had crossed into India from the Tripura border on Monday night, and deported a woman for illegally entering the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “Assam Police apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals last night who entered India from the Tripura side.”
The individuals were identified as MD Abu Shaid, son of Abdul Adud from Akhila village, Rajshahi district; Asadul Islam, son of the late Atabur Rahman from Godagari village, Rajshahi district; and MD Sarwar, son of MD Satabur Rahaman, also from Godagari village, Rajshahi district.
As per reports, one of them was found with an Aadhaar card, having entered India for the second time.
“All three intended to travel to Chennai for labor work. They have since been pushed back to Bangladesh”, the Chief Minister informed.
In a separate incident, Assam Police also pushed back another Bangladeshi infiltrator, Lipi Akhtar, who was apprehended in Dhubri.
Akhtar, hailing from Dhaka Division, crossed into India on August 18 following a 24-hour journey that included several bus and boat transfers.
“After taking shelter at a house in Sukchar, she proceeded to Dhubri by boat where she was intercepted. A manhunt is underway to trace other accomplices/ infiltrators”, Sarma further added.