Assam promotes Advantage Assam 2.0 at Thailand roadshow

GUWAHATI, Jan 10: In a bid to boost investments and position Assam as a global hub for trade, tourism, and commerce, the Assam Government continued its international investor roadshows, reaching Thailand after successful events in Delhi and Mumbai, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “After Delhi and Mumbai, our investor roadshows now reach Thailand. Over the next coming days, Team Assam will travel to US, Singapore, Japan, and other countries to share with global investors our vision for #AdvantageAssam2.”

Assam Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management, Keshab Mahanta, led the Assam delegation in Bangkok and held discussions with potential investors and key stakeholders from the tourism and hospitality sectors of Thailand.

Meanwhile, Mahanta on X said, “Had the pleasure of meeting with the potential investors and stakeholders of the Thailand Tourism and Hospitality sector at the Westin Hotel in Bangkok today and formally invited them to the #AdvantageAssam Summit 2.0 to be held in Guwahati on February 25 and 26.”

The Minister also emphasized Assam’s potential as a top tourism destination and held a series of high-level meetings to attract both Thai and international tourists.

The discussions were attended by Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Thailand, Paulomi Tripathi, alongside senior officials from Assam, including Secretary of Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprise Departments, Dr. S. Lakshmanan, Director of Tourism, Ranoj Borkataky, and Joint Secretary to the Chief Minister’s Office, Abhishek Jain.

The roadshow aimed to highlight Assam’s strengths in tourism, infrastructure, and investment opportunities under the flagship initiative “Advantage Assam 2.0.”

Additionally, the summit, scheduled for February 25 and 26 in Guwahati, will bring global investors and stakeholders together to explore Assam’s diverse opportunities in sectors such as tourism, industry, agriculture, and renewable energy.