16 C
Guwahati
Friday, January 10, 2025
type here...

Assam promotes Advantage Assam 2.0 at Thailand roadshow

Assam Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management, Keshab Mahanta, led the Assam delegation in Bangkok and held discussions with potential investors and key stakeholders from the tourism and hospitality sectors of Thailand.

InternationalAssamNational
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 10: In a bid to boost investments and position Assam as a global hub for trade, tourism, and commerce, the Assam Government continued its international investor roadshows, reaching Thailand after successful events in Delhi and Mumbai, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “After Delhi and Mumbai, our investor roadshows now reach Thailand. Over the next coming days, Team Assam will travel to US, Singapore, Japan, and other countries to share with global investors our vision for #AdvantageAssam2.”

Related Posts:

https://twitter.com/himantabiswa/status/1877576482899349591?t=zMtrAP7SfnTUG9_sa-k5eA&s=08

Assam Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management, Keshab Mahanta, led the Assam delegation in Bangkok and held discussions with potential investors and key stakeholders from the tourism and hospitality sectors of Thailand.

Meanwhile, Mahanta on X said, “Had the pleasure of meeting with the potential investors and stakeholders of the Thailand Tourism and Hospitality sector at the Westin Hotel in Bangkok today and formally invited them to the #AdvantageAssam Summit 2.0 to be held in Guwahati on February 25 and 26.”

The Minister also emphasized Assam’s potential as a top tourism destination and held a series of high-level meetings to attract both Thai and international tourists.

- Advertisement -
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
7 Oldest Countries in the World
7 Oldest Countries in the World
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild
10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India
View all stories

The discussions were attended by Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Thailand, Paulomi Tripathi, alongside senior officials from Assam, including Secretary of Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprise Departments, Dr. S. Lakshmanan, Director of Tourism, Ranoj Borkataky, and Joint Secretary to the Chief Minister’s Office, Abhishek Jain.

The roadshow aimed to highlight Assam’s strengths in tourism, infrastructure, and investment opportunities under the flagship initiative “Advantage Assam 2.0.”

https://twitter.com/keshab_mahanta/status/1877386484971614685?t=BjnsNoYs6EqNFgk0Bpzo9Q&s=19

Additionally, the summit, scheduled for February 25 and 26 in Guwahati, will bring global investors and stakeholders together to explore Assam’s diverse opportunities in sectors such as tourism, industry, agriculture, and renewable energy.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Pregnant woman’s death sparks protests over alleged negligence

The Hills Times -
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India 7 Oldest Countries in the World Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000 10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India